Citation
Heredia NI, Xu T, Lee MJ, McNeill LH, Reininger BM. Am. J. Health Promot. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publications)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE: Hispanic/Latino adults on the Texas-Mexico border have high rates of chronic disease. Neighborhoods can influence health, though there is a limited research on neighborhood environment and health in Hispanics/Latinos. The purpose of this study was to assess the relation of neighborhood environment with health variables in Hispanic/Latino adults, including physical activity [PA], depression, anxiety, and lab-assessed conditions (type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and chronic inflammation).
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; depression; anxiety; traffic; community; physical activity; health disparities; crime; built environment; inflammation; active living; c-reactive protein; environmental health; Hispanic; Latino; metabolic syndrome; Mexican American; neighborhood; opportunity; specific settings; type 2 diabetes