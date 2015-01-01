|
Citation
|
Ganske W, Sharma R, Kaminski S, Johnson A. Am. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Southeastern Surgical Congress)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Shark-related injuries (SRIs) are a dreaded, but rare, source of injury that have not been well described. The present study aims to examine the incidence, injuries, and outcomes of SRIs presenting to US trauma centers. STUDY DESIGN: The National Trauma Data Bank was queried from 2015 to 2018 to identify SRIs using ICD-10 e-codes W56.41XA, W56.42XA, and W56.49XA. Descriptive analyses were conducted on patient demographics, injuries, hospital course, procedures, and outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
National Trauma Data Bank; operative procedures, amputations; shark attack; shark bites; shark-related injuries