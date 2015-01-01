|
Stopenski S, Grigorian A, Inaba K, Lekawa M, Matsushima K, Schellenberg M, Kim D, de Virgilio C, Nahmias J. Am. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Southeastern Surgical Congress)
BACKGROUND: We sought to develop a novel Prehospital Injury Mortality Score (PIMS) to predict blunt trauma mortality using only prehospital variables. STUDY DESIGN: The 2017 Trauma Quality Improvement Program database was queried and divided into two equal sized sets at random (derivation and validation sets). Multiple logistic regression models were created to determine the risk of mortality using age, sex, mechanism, and trauma activation criterion. The PIMS was derived using the weighted average of each independent predictor. The discriminative power of the scoring tool was assessed by calculating the area under the receiver operating characteristics (AUROC) curve. The PIMS ability to predict mortality was then assessed by using the validation cohort. The score was compared to the Revised Trauma Score (RTS) using the AUROC curve, including a subgroup of patients with normal vital signs.
Language: en
mortality; Blunt trauma; prehospital triage; scoring tool; trauma and injury severity