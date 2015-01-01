|
Citation
|
Alaniz L, Billimek J, Figueroa C, Nahmias JT, Barrios CJ. Am. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Southeastern Surgical Congress)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: It remains unclear whether an increased mortality risk in uninsured patients exists across Injury Severity Score (ISS) classifications. We hypothesized that penetrating trauma self-pay patients would have a similarly increased mortality risk across all ISS categories.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
medicaid; medicare; penetrating trauma; self-pay; underinsured