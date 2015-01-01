|
Alaniz L, Muttalib O, Hoyos J, Figueroa C, Barrios CJ. Am. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Southeastern Surgical Congress)
INTRODUCTION: Extensive research relying on Injury Severity Scores (ISS) reports a mortality benefit from routine non-selective thoracic CTs (an integral part of pan-computed tomography (pan-CT)s). Recent research suggests this mortality benefit may be artifact. We hypothesized that the use of pan-CTs inflates ISS categorization in patients, artificially affecting admission rates and apparent mortality benefit.
ISS inflation; occult hemothorax; occult pneumothorax; occult rib fracture; occult thoracic injury; pan-CT scan; pulmonary contusion; thoracic CT scan