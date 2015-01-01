|
Citation
Zerach G, Levi-Belz Y. Clin. Psychol. Psychother. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Exposure to potentially morally injurious events (PMIEs) is considered a necessary but insufficient determinant of Moral Injury (MI) outcomes. However, a question remains regarding possible acts and the necessary features of PMIEs that should be considered transgressive and might lead to MI psychopathological outcomes. We aim to examine the links between exposure to combat incidents within civilian Palestinian populations (CPP), PMIEs and MI related outcomes of PTSD symptoms (PTSS), trauma-related guilt and shame. We also aim to explore the mediating roles of subjective perceptions of PMIEs in the relationship between exposure to combat incidents within CPP and MI-related outcomes among combat veterans.
