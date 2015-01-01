|
Kato T. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
BACKGROUND: This study focused on poor coping flexibility, which involves the perseveration of a failed coping strategy, as a moderator of the association between depression and suicidal risk; no study has previously examined the association between coping flexibility and suicidal risk. Aims: This study examined whether individuals with lower coping flexibility would have a stronger suicidal risk when experiencing depression above a certain level.
Language: en
depressive symptoms; coping; coping flexibility; flexibility; suicidal risk