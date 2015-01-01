SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kato T. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

DOI

10.1027/0227-5910/a000800

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study focused on poor coping flexibility, which involves the perseveration of a failed coping strategy, as a moderator of the association between depression and suicidal risk; no study has previously examined the association between coping flexibility and suicidal risk. Aims: This study examined whether individuals with lower coping flexibility would have a stronger suicidal risk when experiencing depression above a certain level.

METHOD: Participants, who were 682 college students, answered questionnaires regarding coping flexibility, depressive symptoms, and suicidal risk.

RESULTS: Hierarchical multiple regression analyses showed that in individuals with greater depressive symptoms, lower coping flexibility was associated with higher suicidal risk, but this was not the case in individuals without depressive symptoms. Our hypothesis was supported. Limitations: Our findings cannot indicate the causal direction of the association between coping flexibility and depressive symptoms and suicidal risk.

CONCLUSION: Our findings may be useful in understanding the association between depression and suicidal risk through coping flexibility and contribute to reductions in suicidal risk, as coping flexibility can be improved through training.


Language: en

Keywords

depressive symptoms; coping; coping flexibility; flexibility; suicidal risk

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print