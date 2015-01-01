|
Citation
|
Sueki H, Ueda M. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Few studies have examined the effect of pandemics on suicide-related outcomes. Aims: We examined whether suicidal ideation levels among the general population changed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic by tracking individuals between January and April 2020.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; public health; COVID-19; suicide prevention; suicidal behaviors; novel coronavirus