Abstract

PURPOSE: To identify facilitators and barriers associated with returning home for older adults having received inpatient rehabilitation after traumatic brain injury (TBI).



METHODS: A qualitative design was used. Five older patients with TBI and four family caregivers were interviewed and six healthcare professionals participated in a focus group.



RESULTS: Main facilitators to returning home highlighted by all participants were: (1) Patient's adequate health condition and functional status, (2) Access to health and other services at home, (3) Availability of help from a family caregiver. Conversely, if one of these factors was not met, it represented a barrier. Other facilitators identified were (4) Attachment to one's home, (5) Feeling of commitment toward a loved one, (6) Having the possibility of going through a transitional phase, (7) United front between the patient and the family caregiver towards a return home. Additional barriers to returning home included: (8) Incongruent perspectives, and (9) Unclear knowledge about available health and other services at home.



CONCLUSION: The results of this study could be translated into a practical tool to guide patients, families and professionals in the decision about returning home or exploring an alternative option after inpatient rehabilitation for TBI in older adults.IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATIONWhen orienting an older patient home or to an alternative living environment after a traumatic brain injury (TBI), the perspective of rehabilitation professionals can differ from that of patients and caregivers.Professionals tend to emphasize security, whereas patients and caregivers' focus on the well-being associated with home and on the importance of being with their loved one.Integrating the views, values and wishes of older patients with TBI and their caregivers will support a shared decision-making approach for orientation after rehabilitation.

