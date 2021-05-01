Abstract

To explore relatives', community nurses' and general practitioners' perspectives and experiences in promoting Personal Safety Alerting Device (PSAD) use among community-dwelling older adults, we applied a qualitative study design. Altogether 15 focus groups and 11 semi-structured interviews were conducted. Data-analysis followed the Qualitative Analysis Guide of Leuven. PSAD use was considered to be complex. Relatives and health care professionals are involved in a negotiation process comprising three phases: A) waiting for a critical event in the older adult's everyday life; B) introducing the idea of a PSAD; C) deciding on and supporting PSAD use. In conclusion, the actors involved in PSAD use should be aware of the negotiation process, which is complex, dynamic, iterative and needs time. While nurses play a crucial role, they lack sufficient knowledge for comprehensive PSAD counselling. The negotiation process could serve as an example for other technologies in the context of aging in place.

Language: en