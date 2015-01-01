|
Citation
|
Abu Aisheh YI, Tayeh BA, Alaloul WS, Almalki A. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE:The lean construction techniques have been considered as an effective approach and strategy to reduce accidents in construction projects. This paper aims to investigate the application of the lean construction principle and its impact on occupational health and safety.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accidents; Lean construction; Health and safety; Construction projects; strategies