PURPOSE In developing countries, health and safety is not given importance especially in small and medium sized enterprises. Incidences of health and safety are continuously increasing. Major reason is lack of work place safety culture. Secondly, enterprises lack resources, therefore, it becomes hard for them to provide safety climate. Along with safety climate and safety culture behavior of leadership play a significant role towards safety performance. Therefore, the purpose of this study is to analyze the moderating role of leadership for gaining safety performance through safety culture and safety climate.
Safety culture; Safety climate; Safety performance; Leadership; Small and medium enterprises