Jayakumar C, Isac S, Prasad RDM. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10803548.2021.1942658

There is a significant need in the current industrial scenario for methods to be formulated to treat dangerous chemicals most safely. Accidental release of toxic chemicals will result in emergencies. Hence an Emergency Response Plan (ERP) is inevitable. The most toxic chemicals in the water and wastewater sector are Chlorine & hydrogen sulphide, whereas Methane is a flammable gas. CAMEO software is used in this research to predict the region that toxic gas release impacts. This research deals with a sewage treatment plant ERP and control measures for Methane and chlorine gases. The affected area of hazard will depend upon the weather conditions and the time of the accident. Comparing two different seasons, the impacted distance is more significant in summer than in winter. It is observed that the night and early morning time is more dangerous than the afternoon and evening time as it shows the larger impacted distance.


CAMEO (Computer-Aided Management of Emergency Operations); Emergency Response Plan (ERP); Hazardous substances; Toxic gases

