Pasandi HG, Mahdavi S, Talebi SS, Jahanfar S, Shayestefar M, Ebrahimi MH. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
AbstractPurpose: A cohort study was designed and implemented to determine the prevalence of hearing problems and their related factors in professional drivers in Shahroud city.
Language: en
Noise; Professional drivers; Audiometry; Hearing loss