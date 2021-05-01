Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children of parents with posttraumatic stress (PTS) face heightened risk for developing emotional and behavioral problems, regardless of whether they experience a traumatic event themselves. The current study investigates whether child FKBP5, a stress relevant gene shown to interact with child trauma exposure to increase risk for PTS, also moderates the well-established link between maternal PTS and child symptoms.



METHODS: Data are derived from a longitudinal lab-based study for which 205 dyads of trauma-exposed mothers and their preschool-age children from a sample enriched for violence exposure provided DNA samples and completed measures of maternal and child trauma-related symptoms. Hypotheses tested whether child FKBP5 rs1360780 SNP genotype interacts with child trauma exposure and maternal PTS to predict child trauma-related symptoms.



RESULTS: Hypotheses were partially supported, with maternal PTS predicting increased child symptoms for children carrying the minor T-allele (CT/TT), but not those homozygous for the major C-allele. LIMITATIONS: Study results may not generalize to lower-risk or non-clinical populations, did not assess between-group differences in race/ethnicity, and do not consider other genes that may interact with FKBP5 or contribute to genetic risk for trauma-related impairment.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings provide the first evidence that the robust gene x environment interaction involving FKBP5 and child trauma exposure extends to other environmental perturbations, including maternal PTS. Our results highlight the importance of efforts to address trauma-related psychopathology in caregivers, which may disrupt intergenerational risk processes and improve outcomes for children.

