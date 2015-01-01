|
Perlstein S, Waller R, Wagner NJ, Saudino KJ. J. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
BACKGROUND: Callous-unemotional (CU) behaviors predict risk for aggression and rule-breaking. Low social affiliation (i.e. reduced motivation for and enjoyment of social closeness) is hypothesized to be a phenotypic marker for CU behaviors in early childhood. However, studies need to establish observational methods to objectively assess social affiliation as well as to establish parenting practices that can buffer pathways from low social affiliation to CU behaviors.
psychopathy; parenting; Callous-unemotional; conduct problems; social affiliation