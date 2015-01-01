Abstract

The literature documents that individual behavior and climatic change have recently been given more and more space in the definition of company strategies. However, in terms of preparing for catastrophes, few inquiries have been made into the individual propensity to acquire insurance, especially in terms of People with Disabilities (PwD). In this study, we assess the effect of information on the propensity of heads of households to acquire home insurance against forms of natural disasters, particularly flooding. We conduct a survey of over 500 individuals, including blind individuals, to verify the intuition that there is a causal link between the existence of information and the willingness of individuals to acquire flood insurance. The results reveal that visually deficient individuals are approximately 300% more likely to buy this insurance than other individuals. However, when PwD have information regarding the potential risk and harm caused by floods, this marginal effect is attenuated.

Language: en