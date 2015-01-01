SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mercado-Crespo MC, Coulter ML, Bryant C, Borum R, Perrin KM, Nodarse-Hernández K. J. Relig. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Academy of Religion and Mental Health, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10943-021-01304-8

34128183

Preadolescents' involvement in religious congregations may serve as a distal protective factor against aggression. Interviews were conducted to explore Puerto Rico (PR) Christian church and faith-based organization (FBO) leaders' knowledge and perceptions about preadolescent violence, and the role of congregations in its prevention. Bullying was perceived as the most common type of aggression among PR preadolescents. Education, positive role modeling, and relationships with pro-social adults are considered important in its prevention. While willing to engage in violence prevention efforts, congregations may possess limited knowledge on the topic and its relevance.

FINDINGS can help inform the development of collaborative research and prevention efforts at the family and community levels.


Language: en
