Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Unintentional falls are a leading cause of pediatric traumatic injury. This study evaluates clinical outcomes of fall-related injuries in children under the age of 10.



METHODS: The National Trauma Database was queried for children who experienced an unintentional fall. Patients were stratified by age in two groups: 1-5 and 6-10 years old. The primary outcome was post discharge extension of care, defined as transfer to skilled nursing facility or rehabilitation center after discharge from the hospital. Descriptive statistics and a multivariable logistic regression analysis were used to compare the two groups.



RESULTS: From 2009 to 2016, a total of 8,277 pediatric patients experienced an unintentional fall, with 93.6% of patients being discharged home. Falls were more common in younger children, with greater odds of post discharge extension of care. Predictors of increased associated risk of extended medical care included intracranial hemorrhage (OR 1.05, 95% CI 1.03-1.06) and thoracic injuries (OR 1.03, 95% CI 1.00-1.1.05) (P< 0.05). Mortality in pediatric patients suffering unintentional falls was a rare event occurring in 0.7% of cases in children 1-5 years old and 0.4% of children 6-10 years old.



CONCLUSION: The majority of children experiencing an unintentional fall are discharged home, with mortality being very rare. However, younger age is prone to more severe and serious injury patterns. Intracranial hemorrhage and thoracic injury were a predictor of need for extended medical care.

Language: en