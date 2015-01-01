Abstract

Little is known about the characteristics and context of adolescent relationship abuse victimization across youth of different sexual and gender minority identities. This study sought to examine this in a national sample of 14-15-year-old youth. The sample comprised 3296 youth who reported having been in a relationship, of which 36% (n = 1197) were exclusively cisgender heterosexual; 41% (n = 1, 349) cisgender sexual minority; and 23% (n = 750) gender minority, the majority of whom were also sexual minority. More than half of all youth who had been in a relationship, dated or hooked up with someone had experienced some form of adolescent relationship abuse victimization. Gender minority youth, in particular transgender boys and non-binary youth assigned female at birth, were more likely to be victims of multiple types of adolescent relationship abuse compared to cisgender youth. Perpetrator gender varied for sexual and gender minorities and was more homogenous for cisgender heterosexual youth. Several factors were associated with adolescent relationship abuse for all youth, although alcohol use, and parental trust and communication emerged as particularly important for sexual and gender minority youth. Overall, findings address multiple gaps in the literature and contribute to the understanding of adolescent relationship abuse across different sexual and gender identities.

