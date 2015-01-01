Abstract

This study was conducted to investigate the effects of the degree of dual-task (DT) interference on gait, dual-task cost (DTC), cognitive ability, balance, and fall efficacy in people with stroke.In this cross-sectional study, people with chronic stroke (N = 36) performed a DT gait assessment (gait and cognitive task). During the evaluation, DT interference in motor and cognition was evaluated simultaneously. Thus, the group with severe interference in both tasks (mutual interference) was compared with the group with mild interference in either.The main effects for the degree of motor interference were observed on gait performance, DTC in motor, time up and go, and trail-making test B. In the cognitive interference, the main effects were observed on correct response rate, DTC in cognition, time up and go, and trail-making test B. An interaction effect was observed in the trail-making test B.The degree of motor interference affected gait, balance ability, and executive function (EF), and the degree of cognitive interference influenced the correct response rate in the DT condition, balance ability, and EF. Furthermore, mutual interference led to a significant reduction in EF in people with stroke.

