SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Entilli L, Leo DD, Aiolli F, Polato M, Gaggi O, Cipolletta S. Omega (Westport) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Baywood Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00302228211024112

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Research over how suicide survivors approach services is limited. Aims: This cross-sectional study explores the psychological state and perceived social support of Italian survivors, including those who have not sought for help, and investigates differences for gender or kinship with the departed.

METHODS: Rule-based system (RBS) analyses identified relationships between social support and reported formal/informal help-seeking behavior. One-hundred thirty-two (103F; 27M) suicide survivors (53 having never sought for support) answered an anonymous online survey. Life satisfaction, wellbeing, perceived social support, suicidal ideation and formal/informal help-seeking were investigated.

RESULTS: RBS analysis identified different help-seeking behaviors: survivors lacking social support may avoid reaching a psychologist and prefer GPs, look for advice in online forums and rely on people out of their narrower network such as co-workers.

CONCLUSION: These unique study's results offer insight to identify which specific areas would be fruitful to investigate while assessing social support in bereaved individuals.

Keywords: Bereavement


Language: en

Keywords

social support; help-seeking behavior; rule-based system analysis; suicide survivors; traumatic bereavement

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print