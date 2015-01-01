|
Citation
|
Entilli L, Leo DD, Aiolli F, Polato M, Gaggi O, Cipolletta S. Omega (Westport) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Baywood Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Research over how suicide survivors approach services is limited. Aims: This cross-sectional study explores the psychological state and perceived social support of Italian survivors, including those who have not sought for help, and investigates differences for gender or kinship with the departed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
social support; help-seeking behavior; rule-based system analysis; suicide survivors; traumatic bereavement