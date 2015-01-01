Abstract

Comorbidity and hip fracture independently increased mortality risk for 9 years in both sexes, with a significant additive interaction in the first year among women and through 6 years among men.



INTRODUCTION: Hip fracture is associated with a persistently elevated mortality risk, but it is unknown whether the elevated risk is due to the fracture or to pre-fracture comorbidity.



METHODS: In a population-based study in Singapore with 9 years of follow-up, patients age > 50 with first hip fracture from 2008 to 2017 were pair-matched to a cohort without hip fracture by age, sex, ethnicity, and pre-fracture Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI). We investigated additive interaction using the relative excess risk due to interaction (RERI) and multiplicative interaction using the ratio of relative risks.



RESULTS: Twenty-two thousand five hundred ninety of 22,826 patients with a first hip fracture in 2008-2017 were successfully matched. Hip fracture and comorbidity independently increased mortality risk for 9 years in both sexes. After adjustment for comorbidity, excess mortality risk continued to persist for 9 years post-fracture in both men and women. Women with a hip fracture and pre-fracture CCI > 4 had a higher relative risk (RR) of mortality at 9 years of 3.29 [95% confidence interval (CI) 3.01, 3.59] than those without comorbidity (RR 1.51, 95%CI 1.36, 1.68) compared to the referent without hip fracture or comorbidity. An additive interaction between hip fracture and pre-fracture CCI > 4 was observed in the first post-fracture year' [relative excess risk due to interaction (RERI) 1.99, 95%CI 0.97, 3.01]. For men with CCI ≥ 4, the positive additive interaction was observed through 6 years.



CONCLUSIONS: Excess mortality risks post-fracture are attributable to both the fracture and pre-fracture comorbidity. Early interventions in hip fracture patients with high comorbidity could reduce their excess mortality.

