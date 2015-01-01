Abstract

IntroductionCompassion fatigue (CF) is defined as the acute or gradual loss of benevolence that occurs after exposure to critical incident stress. Colloquially referred to as the "cost of caring," CF can affect an individual's future response to stressful situations and is unhealthy for caregivers.



OBJECTIVETo identify the prevalence and predictors of CF in EMS professionals.



METHODSThis was a cross-sectional survey of EMS personnel using one-stage area sampling. Nine EMS agencies recruited based on location and geographic region provided data on service area and call mix. Respondents were surveyed in-person during monthly training. The survey evaluated the relationship between CF and psychosocial factors using the Professional Quality of Life Scale (ProQOL). Parametric and non-parametric tests were used where appropriate for the univariate analysis. Those factors significant in the univariate analysis were included in the multivariable analysis. A logistic regression was conducted to determine predictors of CF while controlling for potential confounders.



RESULTSA total of 686 EMS personnel completed the survey. Altogether, 48% had CF, of which 50.8% were male and 14% were minorities. Compared to those without CF, more than 4 times as many respondents with CF (n = 28[8.6%] v. 7[2.0%]) self-reported as currently in counseling and over a third (n = 109[33.1%]) had considered suicide. Irrespective of the presence of CF, one in two knew another EMS professional who had completed suicide. African-American EMS professionals were 3 times more likely to have CF (OR:3.1;p = 0.009). Mean scores on the ProQOL CF subscale were 10 points higher in those with CF compared to those without (27.1[±4.34] v. 17.04[±2.9]). EMS personnel were 48% more likely to have CF if they knew an EMS provider who completed suicide (p = 0.047). Additionally, those with concomitant traumatic stress syndromes, such as vicarious trauma and burnout, were 4.61 and 3.35 times more likely to have CF, respectively.



CONCLUSIONSCF is a considerable concern for EMS professionals and there are several modifiable factors that may reduce the prevalence of this cumulative stress syndrome. Additional research should focus on causal factors and mitigation strategies, as well as the individual and agency impact of CF on the prehospital work environment.

