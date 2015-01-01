Abstract

Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) and conduct disorder (CD) are two of the most common forms of disruptive behavior disorders during childhood. Callous-unemotional (CU) traits are an important factor in understanding the presentation of these externalizing forms of psychopathology. ODD, CD, and CU traits are highly related constructs, yet little work has examined how these externalizing forms of psychopathology are related at the domain level. The current study utilized network analysis to identify the distinct domains that explain the associations among ODD, CD, and CU traits. In a sample of 104 preschoolers (M age = 4.76), results demonstrated that the symptom domains of (a) angry/irritable mood and argumentative/defiant behavior, (b) aggression to people and animals, and (c) callousness were the primary bridge domains for ODD, CD, and CU traits, respectively.



FINDINGS of the current study offer a more nuanced insight into the relations amongst ODD, CD, and CU traits. Identification of bridge symptom domains can inform intervention practices by targeting specific symptom domains that are contributing to the maintenance of such aggressive and disruptive behaviors.

