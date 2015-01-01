Abstract

A cross sectional study was conducted at Dept. of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences, Belagavi for a period of one and half yrs. from November 2013 to April 2015, on the pattern of injuries among pedestrian deaths autopsied at Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences hospital, Belagavi. During the study period of one and half yrs., 2670 cases of road traffic accident were admitted/brought dead to BIMS hospital, out of which 255 cases expired, thus mortality rate being 9.6%.Out of 255 Road traffic accident cases autopsied, 82 cases (32.1%) were pedestrians.

