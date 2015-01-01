SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hb K, V HP, Ks G. Int. J. Forensic Med. 2020; 2(2): 4-7.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, AkiNik Publications)

DOI

10.33545/27074447.2020.v2.i2a.23

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A cross sectional study was conducted at Dept. of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences, Belagavi for a period of one and half yrs. from November 2013 to April 2015, on the pattern of injuries among pedestrian deaths autopsied at Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences hospital, Belagavi. During the study period of one and half yrs., 2670 cases of road traffic accident were admitted/brought dead to BIMS hospital, out of which 255 cases expired, thus mortality rate being 9.6%.Out of 255 Road traffic accident cases autopsied, 82 cases (32.1%) were pedestrians.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print