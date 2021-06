Abstract

BACKGROUND: In India, dowry is a rising social evil contributing to female mortality.Material and Methods: Observational, prospective study of 84 alleged dowry deaths stratifying the socio-demographic pattern of alleged dowry deaths.



RESULTS: 57.1% were from 21to30 years of age group. Maximum females were illiterate (39.3%), housewives (77.4%) and from lower socio-economic strata of society (56%). In 70.2% cases, deaths occurred in own or in-law's residence. 36.36 % burn victims were brought dead with 50% cases involving 71-90% of total body surface area. 29.8% were hospitalised. In 88.57 % of suicidal cases, menstruation was noted.39.29% deaths were within 1st year of marriage. In 84.84% cases, dowry was provocating factor. In 50 % cases Asphyxia was the cause of death.



CONCLUSION: Domestic abuse and dowry were significant provocative factors for dowry deaths.

Language: en