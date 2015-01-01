|
Tam B, Matsushima K, Chiba H, Park T, Slocum C, Lam L, Inaba K, Demetriades D. Am. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Southeastern Surgical Congress)
BACKGROUND: As the number of households with dogs in the United States has increased, so has the incidence of dog bites. Contemporary analysis of nationwide epidemiological data regarding such injuries is scarce. The purpose of this study is to describe dog bite injury patterns and related surgical interventions with a focus on differences between pediatric and adult age groups. STUDY DESIGN: This is a retrospective study (2015-2017) using the National Trauma Data Bank. 10 569 patients were included.
Language: en
pediatric; adult; dog bite; injury patterns; surgical interventions