Abstract

BACKGROUND: Firearm injuries are the second leading cause of death among youth in the United States. Nonfatal firearm injuries far outnumber fatalities, yet data detailing the recovery and post-injury needs of pediatric patients after hospital discharge are limited. This study evaluated health system support of pediatric patients after firearm injury, from acute hospitalization to outpatient follow-up.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective chart review of patients <18 years who presented to an urban level 1 trauma center between 2014 and 2019. Cases were categorized as accidental or intentional (stratified as assault-related or "crossfire" injuries). Outcomes included biopsychosocial assessment (BA) utilization, trauma psychology service consultation, and linkage to outpatient services.



RESULTS: Among 115 patients, 94% were victims of community violence. Black (50%) and Latinx (44%) patients were disproportionately affected, as were males aged 15-16 years (71%). Overall mortality was 8%. Biopsychosocial assessment and trauma psychology consultations occurred in 43% and 20% of cases, respectively. Of eligible patients, 71% received referral to post-hospitalization support services. The most commonly identified needs were counseling, gang intervention, and help with the carceral system.



CONCLUSION: Health systems should support long-term recovery of pediatric patients after firearm injury, particularly addressing social and structural determinants of health. Inpatient-to-outpatient linkages should be strengthened, and prospective follow-up is needed.

