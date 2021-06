Abstract

Diethylene glycol is a substance commonly used in industrial products including antifreeze and coolant. Its toxicity causes severe metabolic acidosis, coma and multiorgan failure1. Neurological toxicity is less well characterized, but brain MRI lesions may include cerebellar and thalamic abnormalities, with diffuse restriction.



A 55-year-old man presented with acute onset vomiting, tetraplegia and ptosis, that progressed to renal failure and coma, four days after consuming beer. Several people that consumed that specific beer developed similar symptoms. Brain MRI showed restricted diffusion on cerebellum and thalamus. Beer analysis showed high levels of diethylene glycol. Patient died days later.

