Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The primary objective of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness of a half-day training on de-escalation of violence against healthcare personnel regarding prevention and management of violence incidents versus a similar tertiary-level hospital with no such training. Secondary objectives were to compare the overall satisfaction, burnout, fear of violence and confidence in coping with patients' aggression of the healthcare personnel in the two hospitals.



DESIGN: Mixed method design, with a comparative cross-sectional (quantitative) and focus group discussions (qualitative) components. SETTING: Emergency departments of the two tertiary care hospitals in district Peshawar over 6 months starting from May 2018. PARTICIPANTS: Healthcare personnel in the emergency departments of the two hospitals (trained vs untrained). OUTCOME MEASURES: Violence exposure (experienced/witnessed) assessed through a previously validated tool in the past 5 months. Burnout, confidence in coping with patient aggression and overall job satisfaction were also assessed through validated tools. The qualitative component explored the perceptions of healthcare personnel regarding the management of violence and the importance of training on de-escalation of violence through focus group discussions in the two hospitals.



RESULTS: The demographic characteristics of the healthcare personnel within the two hospitals were quite similar. The de-escalation training did not lead to a reduction in the incidences of violence; however, confidence in coping with patient aggression and the overall satisfaction were significantly improved in the intervention hospital. The de-escalation training was lauded by the respondents as led to an improvement in communication skills, and the healthcare personnel suggested for scale-up to all the cadres and hospitals.



CONCLUSION: The study found significant improvements in the confidence of healthcare personnel in coping with patient aggression, along with better job satisfaction and less burnout in the intervention hospital following the de-escalation training.

Language: en