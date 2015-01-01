|
Citation
|
Levi-Belz Y, Feigelman W. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: While belongingness has frequently been investigated in the general population as an antidote to experiencing depression, suicidal thoughts, and suicidal behavior, it has rarely been evaluated as a protective factor among individuals bereaved by suicide. Aims: We examined whether perceived belongingness could moderate the differences between suicide-bereaved, suicide-exposed, and nonexposed respondents regarding depression, suicide ideation, and suicide attempts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; suicide ideation; suicide bereavement; belongingness; suicide exposure