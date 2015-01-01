Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the association between hip and knee osteoarthritis (OA) and falls. Potentially relevant articles that examine the association between hip, knee, radiological, and self-reported OA and falls were retrieved from PubMed, EMBASE, Scopus, and Web of Science up until March of 2020.



METHODS: The pooled risk ratios (RRs) as well as their related 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated. Statistic and subgroup analyses were performed. A total of 21 studies involving 146,965 participants were included.



RESULTS: No association was found between hip OA and falls. The pooled RRs value suggested a higher prevalence of falls in knee OA patients (RR=1.35, 95% CI: 1.20 to 1.51, P<0.00001) and self-reported OA (RR=1.33, 95% CI: 1.23 to 1.45, P<0.00001) than in non-OA subjects. The pooled RR value suggested no difference between prevalence of falls in radiological OA patients compared to non-OA subjects (RR=1.82, 95% CI: 0.89 to 3.73, P=0.10). Both radiological and self-reported knee OA seem to be positively associated with falls, while no obvious association was found between hip OA and falls.



CONCLUSIONS: Therefore, knee OA is a risk factor for falls which should be closely monitored.

Language: en