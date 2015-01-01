SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Deng ZH, Xu J, Long LJ, Chen F, Chen K, Lu W, Wang DP, Peng LQ. Int. J. Clin. Pract. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ijcp.14537

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the association between hip and knee osteoarthritis (OA) and falls. Potentially relevant articles that examine the association between hip, knee, radiological, and self-reported OA and falls were retrieved from PubMed, EMBASE, Scopus, and Web of Science up until March of 2020.

METHODS: The pooled risk ratios (RRs) as well as their related 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated. Statistic and subgroup analyses were performed. A total of 21 studies involving 146,965 participants were included.

RESULTS: No association was found between hip OA and falls. The pooled RRs value suggested a higher prevalence of falls in knee OA patients (RR=1.35, 95% CI: 1.20 to 1.51, P<0.00001) and self-reported OA (RR=1.33, 95% CI: 1.23 to 1.45, P<0.00001) than in non-OA subjects. The pooled RR value suggested no difference between prevalence of falls in radiological OA patients compared to non-OA subjects (RR=1.82, 95% CI: 0.89 to 3.73, P=0.10). Both radiological and self-reported knee OA seem to be positively associated with falls, while no obvious association was found between hip OA and falls.

CONCLUSIONS: Therefore, knee OA is a risk factor for falls which should be closely monitored.


Language: en

Keywords

fall risk meta-analysis; Hip osteoarthritis; knee osteoarthritis; osteoarthritis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print