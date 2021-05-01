Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidality is common in people living with HIV/AIDS. However, the prevalence estimates of the suicidality vary between studies. Here, we performed a systematic review and estimated the prevalence of suicidal behavior in this population.



METHODS: Systematic search of PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, CINAHL, Scopus and PsycINFO for relevant studies published before August 29, 2020. A random-effects model was used to pool the estimates of the prevalence of suicidal ideation, attempts and plans, which were also stratified by continent or region and screening instrument from the studies included in this meta-analysis.



RESULTS: Suicide prevalence data were extracted from 36 studies(n=32,818) from 15 countries. The overall pooled crude prevalence estimates of suicidal ideation, plans, and attempts were 20.9% [95% confidence interval (CI) 16.5-21.6%],8.1% (95% CI 5.4-11.3%), and 7.5% (95% CI 5.7-9.5%), respectively. For lifetime suicidal ideation and attempts prevalence, this was 22.4% (95% CI 15.9-29.8%), and 12.0% (95% CI 6.9- 18.1%), respectively. Summary prevalence estimates ranged across assessment modalities from 6.5% to 33.7%. Pooled estimates were generally higher for females, as compared with males (risk ratios in the range 1.48-1.85). The leave-one-out analysis showed that no single study significantly affected the final pooled results.

Language: en