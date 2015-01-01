Abstract

Because of the high rates of sexual assault on college campuses, it is important to examine factors that influence perceptions of healthy relationships and consent, including social media. Because college students are heavy users of social media, it is imperative to consider how social media can influence their participation in risky behavior, including the attitudes and norms around sex and relationships. Participants: Undergraduate college students were recruited to participate in a study that sought to understand how college students navigate romantic and sexual relationships.



METHODS: Participants (N = 392) completed a survey that assessed social media use, and how they perceived healthy relationship behavior and consent.



RESULTS: Results showed social media had more of an influence on perceptions of healthy relationships. However, the influence of social media on consent and healthy relationships is inconsistent across platforms; emphasizing the need for further research.

Language: en