Abstract

Burned children generally arrive at emergency departments before referring to specialized burn centers. Their initial treatments are performed by non-burn doctors who work in emergency departments. The aim of this study was to evaluate emergency department doctors' knowledge regarding the initial interventions and transfer of pediatric burn patients. There were 196 participants who completed the survey: 59 were emergency medicine specialists, 46 were general practitioners, and 91 were emergency medicine residents. Sixty-five stated that they always calculate the burn surface areas, and 144 stated that the Parkland formula should be used to calculate the fluid requirements for the first 24 hours. Of all participants, only 21 marked the correct choice as the Lund-Browder scheme to calculate the total burned surface area in children. Only 52 participants marked the correct choice as the Lactated Ringer's of the fluid given in the first 24 hours. Only 108 correctly recognized inhalation injury. To the question "What is the first intervention that doctors should do at the emergency room to burned children?," 127 participants stated correctly as the assessment of airway maintenance. Among the participants, 124 stated that they use lidocaine pomades when covering burned children's wounds. Incorrect interventions with burned children increase morbidity and mortality. This survey shows that non-burn doctors working in emergency departments have insufficient knowledge about pediatric burns and require further training. Therefore, they should be trained continuously and regularly on the approach to both adult and childhood burns.

