Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The use of medicinal cannabis in the paediatric age group is increasing despite the lack of evidence for its efficacy or safety.



OBJECTIVE: To map the available evidence on the efficacy and safety of medicinal cannabis in children and adolescents.



METHODS: We conducted a scoping review and searched six electronic databases and grey literature. A study was eligible for inclusion when it investigated the efficacy or safety of medicinal cannabis for any condition, more than half of the participants were 0 to 18 years old, and had any study design except single case reports.



RESULTS: We included 36 studies in our final analysis, 32 of which investigated the efficacy or safety of cannabis in treatment-resistant epilepsy. The remaining 4 studies examined patients with cancer, dysautonomia, Epidermolysis Bullosa, and motor disorders.



CONCLUSIONS: There is a lack of evidence on the efficacy and safety of medicinal cannabis in most paediatric conditions.

