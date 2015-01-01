SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lévesque S, Boulebsol C, Lessard G, Bigaouette M, Fernet M, Valderamma A. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012211014564

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Domestic violence during the perinatal period (DVPP) refers to the various ways that women's partners or ex-partners control and coerce them during pregnancy and the 2 years postpartum. From the descriptions of 17 women with firsthand experience of DVPP, this article reports on its manifestations and the associated contexts. The results reveal escalating violence, diverse forms of violence, and exacerbated consequences over the perinatal period. The contexts that pose additional challenges for the women include financial precariousness and the partner's substance abuse, and to a lesser extent the residential situation.


Language: en

Keywords

domestic violence; gender-based violence; qualitative study; perinatal period

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print