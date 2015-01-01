Abstract

Domestic violence during the perinatal period (DVPP) refers to the various ways that women's partners or ex-partners control and coerce them during pregnancy and the 2 years postpartum. From the descriptions of 17 women with firsthand experience of DVPP, this article reports on its manifestations and the associated contexts. The results reveal escalating violence, diverse forms of violence, and exacerbated consequences over the perinatal period. The contexts that pose additional challenges for the women include financial precariousness and the partner's substance abuse, and to a lesser extent the residential situation.

