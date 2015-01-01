Abstract

Patients receiving medical forensic examinations following sexual assault often do not receive important follow-up care. To address this gap, we developed and tested a bidirectional text-messaging protocol, Text-SAFE (sexual assault forensic exams). Text-SAFE included automated text messages over 37 days, covering mental health, sexually transmitted infections, medications, and pregnancy. Patients could also send and receive messages. We evaluated feasibility for broader application by examining enrollment rates, patient responses and evaluations, protocol completion and reliability, and nurse compliance with the protocol. A total of 25 patients participated: 24/25 sent at least one text; 21/25 received all messages. Participants found Text-SAFE comfortable and helpful. We identified areas for improvement.

