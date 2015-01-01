SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Downing NR, Bogue RJ, Terrill P, Tucker S. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012211014567

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Patients receiving medical forensic examinations following sexual assault often do not receive important follow-up care. To address this gap, we developed and tested a bidirectional text-messaging protocol, Text-SAFE (sexual assault forensic exams). Text-SAFE included automated text messages over 37 days, covering mental health, sexually transmitted infections, medications, and pregnancy. Patients could also send and receive messages. We evaluated feasibility for broader application by examining enrollment rates, patient responses and evaluations, protocol completion and reliability, and nurse compliance with the protocol. A total of 25 patients participated: 24/25 sent at least one text; 21/25 received all messages. Participants found Text-SAFE comfortable and helpful. We identified areas for improvement.


Language: en

Keywords

sexual assault; electronic propinquity theory; forensic nursing; sexual assault nurse examiner; text-messaging

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print