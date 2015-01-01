Abstract

Long-term scar formation is an important adverse consequence in children with burns, however, information regarding scar quality in the long-term is lacking. Therefore, we evaluated scar quality and its predictors in children with burns 5-7 years after injury. Parents of children with mild/intermediate burns (≤10% total body surface area burned), and of children with severe burns (>10% burned) completed the patient scale of the Patient and Observer Scar Assessment Scale (POSAS 2.0) for their children's-in their opinion-worst scar 5-7 years post-burn. Outcomes and predictive factors of scar quality were studied, and, for children with severe burns, POSAS parent scores were compared with observer scores. We included 103 children with mild/intermediate burns and 28 with severe burns (response rate: 51%). Most children (87%) had scars that differed from normal skin, with most differences reported for colour, and least for pain. Except for colour, children with severe burns had significantly higher scores (difference 0-2 points) on all scar characteristics (representing poorer scar quality) compared with children with mild/intermediate burns. Parent POSAS scores were on average 2.0-2.6 points higher compared to observer scores. Number of surgeries predicted both the mean POSAS and the mean overall opinion of a scar. In conclusion, 5-7 years post-burn, the scar of the majority of children differed from normal skin, especially on the characteristic colour. The uncovered insights are useful in counselling of children and their parents on expectations of the final outcome of their (children's) scar(s), and help in further targeting scar prevention strategies for the individual child.

