Abstract

Injury and Violence Prevention for a Changing World: From Local to Global: SAVIR 2021 Conference Abstracts - 0037



Statement of purpose Globally, thousands of children lose their lives to unintentional injuries every year. Injuries occurring at home to under 5s (burns, falls, poisoning) can be prevented through providing safety equipment e.g. barriers and childproof containers. Although a number of studies have shown significant reductions in child injuries most have been conducted in high-income countries. This research aims to reduce unintentional home injuries among under 5s in Jinja, Uganda through the provision of a toolkit.



Methods/Approach This study is guided by a community-based participatory research approach utilizing mixed methods. A quantitative retrospective review of hospital data was combined with a community- based household survey and risk assessment tool to provide incidence and risk factor data. An exploration of perceptions of injuries, risky behaviours and practices in the home was provided through focus-group discussions and Photovoice.



Results Preliminary analysis of ongoing data collection has been done. Hospital record review of 225 cases revealed that 34% of injuries were due to burns, 45% were seen in outpatients and 39% admitted to the wards. The survey of 615 households indicated that there had been 879 injury events amongst under 5s in the preceding 12 months. The majority occurred within the compound of the home (57% fall-related ; 23% burn injuries). From the qualitative exploration, falling in pits, open fireplaces and off beds were the major causes of injuries.



Conclusion This formative research contextualises the problem and looks to propose an intervention toolkit including educational material, parent training workshops, awareness campaigns, home visits and environmental modifications. The findings will inform the development of a culturally appropriate/affordable set of interventions and provide accurate incidence rates for a future intervention trial.



Significance The results will have significant implications for low-income countries in terms of research methodology and effective information in mitigating injuries among under 5s.

Language: en