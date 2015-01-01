Abstract

Injury and Violence Prevention for a Changing World: From Local to Global: SAVIR 2021 Conference Abstracts - 0044



Statement of purpose Gun violence is a multi-faceted, complex public health problem, historically underfunded in research. With an uptick in funding gun violence research, we are better able to build the evidence around impactful community-based interventions, state laws, and policies. The collective impact model offers a promising strategy to implement change at a large scale with broad, cross-sector collaboration. Evidence suggests that in order for collective impact initiatives to be successful, five conditions must be in place: a common agenda, shared measurement systems, mutually reinforcing activities, continuous communication, and backbone support organizations.



Methods/Approach The current study applies implementation research methods to examine the success or failure of applying the collective impact model to address gun violence at a large scale. To do this, we use Code Red PA, a cross-sector, statewide initiative in Pennsylvania with the collective goal of reducing gun violence in PA, as a case study. Given the diverse gun culture in Pennsylvania, and the overall complexity of the problem, a collective impact approach is well justified. We will collect data from in-depth, key-informant interviews, observations, and relevant documents, and examine outcomes related to the acceptability, uptake, and feasibility of adopting the tenants of collective impact.



Results/Conclusions Results from this study will inform how Code Red PA is successfully adopting a true collective impact model. Broadly, results will also inform how the collective impact model can be effectively applied to gun violence efforts in other states and municipalities.



Significance This is the first known study to examine the feasibility of a collective impact model to reduce gun violence. As new evidence related to the effectiveness of gun violence strategies become available, we need to understand how to best implement these strategies using the tenants of collective impact that are often required to address complex problems.

Language: en