Abstract

Injury and Violence Prevention for a Changing World: From Local to Global: SAVIR 2021 Conference Abstracts - 0057



Statement of purpose To evaluate baseline attitudes and confidence related to providing Trauma Informed Care (TIC) and quality of professional life of Emergency Department (ED) Staff at a Level I PTC, and to examine pre-post changes after a training session. We hypothesize that TIC training will improve attitudes and confidence in delivering TIC.



Methods/Approach A total of 76 healthcare professionals completed a pre-post survey as part of a TIC training at an urban, midwestern Level I PTC. The training consisted of one 3-hour session covering the impact and pervasive nature of trauma, recognizing traumatic stress, and benefits of providing a healing environment. The survey included demographic questions, the Attitudes Related to Trauma- Informed Care Scale (ARTIC) measuring trauma-informed knowledge and attitudes, and the Professional Quality of Life Scale (ProQOL) measuring burnout and secondary trauma.



Results Overall, participants demonstrated relatively high compassion levels, and over half of the participants indicated low levels of burnout and secondary trauma. Compared with pre-training (n=76), participants demonstrated a statistically significant increase (p <0.05) in TIC knowledge and attitudes post-training (n = 35).



Conclusions Though ED staff began with relatively high levels of trauma-informed attitudes and beliefs, the training yielded a positive increase in those attitudes. Given the small sample size and the fact that less than half of all participants who received training completed the survey, the attitudes captured may be skewed towards participants who had higher baseline attitudes and were more motivated to deliver TIC. This provides an opportunity to adjust the training to improve engagement.



Significance Applying TIC has the potential to benefit patients who experience traumatic injuries as well as healthcare professionals who may experience secondary traumatic stress through providing care. Improvement in staff attitudes after the training session suggests possible benefits of continued TIC training.

