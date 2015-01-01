Abstract

Statement of purpose The purpose of this presentation is to evaluate progress towards achieving the Decade of Action for Road Safety by analyzing the results of three Global Status Reports on Road Safety.



Methods/Approach The analysis was based on the data from the three Global Status Reports on Road Safety with global level data from 2010, 2013, and 2016. Descriptive analyses and t-tests were conducted to evaluate the past and current trends in road traffic deaths and countries' progress in achieving key road safety indicators. Data from 160 countries that consistently reported their statistics for all three global status reports were included in the analysis.



Results A slight decline in road traffic deaths during the past decade was observed, however, current global deaths were found to be unacceptably high standing at a rate of 16.4/100,000. This decline considerably varied between countries and was highly dependent on the income level of the country, with deaths significantly high in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) when compared to high- income countries (HICs). In terms of progress on countries' progress in achieving key road safety indicators, the same pattern was observed where HICs having emplaced most of the recommended rules, while low rates of achievement were observed in LMICs.



Conclusion Despite the global efforts, RTIs remain disproportionately high in LMICs and progress in achieving global road safety indicators is slow.



Significance This analysis highlights the need for continued efforts towards promoting road safety especially in LMICs and identifies areas for improvement that must be addressed for the new Decade of Action for Road Safety from 2021-2030.

