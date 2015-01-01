Abstract

Injury and Violence Prevention for a Changing World: From Local to Global: SAVIR 2021 Conference Abstracts - 0083



Statement of purpose Traumatic injuries account for significant global burden of disease, causing 9% of all deaths worldwide and substantial short- and long-term disability. Injury rates are disproportionately high in low- and middle -income countries (LMICs). However, despite the fact that more than 90% of injury related deaths occur in LMICs, most of the research comes from high- income countries. In spite of the overall impact and importance of the topic, emerging economies such as Georgia experience high injury rates yet have little research addressing incidence, characteristics, risk factors, and prevention strategies.



Methods/Approach The aim of this research was to describe the epidemiological characteristics of injury in two tertiary teaching hospitals in Georgia [the European nation] The data was extracted from the official database of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health for 2018.



Results A total of 1494 adults patients were admitted of whom 912 (61%) were males and 582 (39%) were - females. The highest prevalence was among the age group 25-44 years old (36%), followed by 45-64 years old (26%). The main mechanism of injuries were falls (61%) and road traffic incidents (22%). Over 17% of injuries resulted in death after hospitalization. These findings provide empirical bases for future studies. More research is needed to identify injury related factors useful for planning effective prevention strategies.



Conclusion The study was conducted with the goal of providing the baseline data to policy makers and other stakeholders to help guide future research, policy and funding agendas.

