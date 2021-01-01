Abstract

The current study applied the General Strain Theory (GST), Social Disorganization Theory (SDT), and Social Control Theory (SCT) to examine the association between exposure to verbal conflict between a mother and her intimate partner, and aggressive behavior of urban adolescents. The sample included 518 urban adolescents (96% Black), aged 14 to 17 years. Descriptive statistics, structural equation modeling (SEM), and moderation analyses were conducted. Consistent with GST, exposure to verbal conflict between the mother and her intimate partner was indirectly associated with aggression, as mediated by emotional distress. Also, consistent with SDT, neighborhood violence was positively associated with aggression. Neighborhood violence was associated with exposure to verbal conflict between their mother and her intimate partner, which was related to aggressive behavior in urban adolescents. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en