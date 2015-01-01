Abstract

Scenario-based warnings for road safety can be provided in the environment of intelligent connected vehicles via Bluetooth earphones or smart wristbands; designing an optimal means of presentation to drivers is an important point of consideration. Vibration warnings have been widely studied owing to their unique benefits. This experimental study aims to identify suitable body parts for vibration warnings during driving. The independent variables were the vibration position (three levels of stimulus, i.e., wrist, shin, and upper jaw) and response effector (two levels, i.e., hand and foot). Experiment Tasks 1 and 2 measured participants' simple reaction time and choice reaction time, respectively, when providing vibration warnings in non-driving situations. The results demonstrate that the vibration on the upper jaw has the shortest simple reaction time and choice reaction time. The effect of stimulus-response consistency on choice reaction time was insignificant. Task 3 was similar to Task 2, with the exception of simulated driving. Compared to the result in Task 2, the choice reaction time in Task 3 was approximately 200 ms longer. Vibration of the upper jaw was reported to have the highest perceived intensity and preference. Based on the study results, the design implications for wearable vibration warnings of collision avoidance systems are presented.

Language: en