|
Citation
|
Trbovich AM, Preszler J, Emami K, Cohen P, Eagle S, Collins MW, Kontos AP. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Overparenting (O-P), or "helicopter" parenting, has warranted increased attention across the past decade. It is characterized as being overly involved, protective, and low on granting autonomy, and is associated with deleterious psychosocial outcomes outside of the concussion literature. This study examined the association of overparenting and patient emotional distress and clinical outcomes (i.e., symptoms, neurocognitive test scores, recovery time) post-concussion. Adolescents/young adult concussion patients (injury < 30 days) and parents (N = 101 child-parent dyads) participated. Patient participants completed measures of depression, anxiety, stress, and concussion clinical outcomes while parents concurrently completed an overparenting measure.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Clinical outcomes; Concussion recovery; Emotional distress; Helicopter parenting; Overparenting