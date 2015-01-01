SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Trbovich AM, Preszler J, Emami K, Cohen P, Eagle S, Collins MW, Kontos AP. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10578-021-01204-8

unavailable

Overparenting (O-P), or "helicopter" parenting, has warranted increased attention across the past decade. It is characterized as being overly involved, protective, and low on granting autonomy, and is associated with deleterious psychosocial outcomes outside of the concussion literature. This study examined the association of overparenting and patient emotional distress and clinical outcomes (i.e., symptoms, neurocognitive test scores, recovery time) post-concussion. Adolescents/young adult concussion patients (injury < 30 days) and parents (N = 101 child-parent dyads) participated. Patient participants completed measures of depression, anxiety, stress, and concussion clinical outcomes while parents concurrently completed an overparenting measure.

RESULTS of a general linear model found that overparenting was associated with higher anxiety and stress report of the child. Overparenting had a significant positive correlation with concussion recovery, although of a small magnitude. Emotional distress level, but not overparenting, was moderately associated with worse performance on clinical outcomes, including neurocognitive testing, vestibular/ocular motor dysfunction, and concussion symptom severity.


Clinical outcomes; Concussion recovery; Emotional distress; Helicopter parenting; Overparenting

