Abstract

Because of availability and low radiation dose level, low dose computed tomography (CT) is now commonly used to identify illicit in corpore drug transportation. This review illustrates the most common CT findings of in corpore drug transportation and describes complications due to in corpore drug transportation, with a special emphasis on low dose CT. Major information such as number of packets, exact location and aspect of packets must be assessed. Radiologist must be aware of the imaging characteristics of "in corpore" illicit drug transportation, and should know situations that may alter drug smugglers management.

