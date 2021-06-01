|
Citation
|
Deffeyes JE, Peters DM. Gait Posture 2021; 88: 258-263.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Enhancing propulsion during walking is often a focus in physical therapy for those with impaired gait. However, there is no consensus in the literature for assessing braking and propulsion. Both are typically measured from the anterior-posterior ground reaction force (AP-GRF). While normalization of AP-GRF force by bodyweight is commonly done in the analysis, different methods for AP-GRF time axis normalization are used. RESEARCH QUESTION: Does walking speed affect propulsion and/or braking, and how do different methods for calculating propulsion and braking impact the conclusion, in both healthy adults and those with lower limb impairment? METHODS: We investigated three different analysis methods for assessing propulsion. 1. BW-TimeIntegration: Bodyweight (BW) normalized time integration of AP-GRF (units of BWs). 2. BW-%StanceIntegration: BW normalized AP-GRF is resampled to percent stance phase prior to integration (units of BW%Stance). 3. BW-Peak: BW normalized peak force (units of BW). We applied these methods to two data sets. One data set included AP-GRFs from trials of slow, self-selected, and fast walking speeds for 203 healthy controls (HCs); a second data set included subjects with lower limb orthopedic injuries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Walking; Braking; Gait; Ground reaction force; Normalization; Propulsion